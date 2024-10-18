Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

