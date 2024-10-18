Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 4,881 Shares

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $41,976.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,848,416.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $166,022.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $13,624.51.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SABA opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth $83,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

