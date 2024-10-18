Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.30. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 34,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

