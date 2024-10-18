Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.40. 642,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.58.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

