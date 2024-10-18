Sanford C. Bernstein Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $85.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 54.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

