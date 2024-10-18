Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $197.24 and last traded at $197.24. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 32 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.47.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $926.47 million for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

