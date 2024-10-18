Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Savara has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

