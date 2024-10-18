Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $208.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.67.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

