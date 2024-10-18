Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $535.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.18. The company has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

