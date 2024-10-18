Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $349.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $353.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

