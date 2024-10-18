Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,366.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

