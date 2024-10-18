Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,011,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,984,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 455.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 610,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 500,485 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,202,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,838.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

FENI stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

