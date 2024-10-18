Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 643 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

