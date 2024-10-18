Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.