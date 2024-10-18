Seaport Res Ptn Predicts United Airlines FY2024 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $10.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.84. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

UAL stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 522,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

