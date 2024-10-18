Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,651 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 564.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Marathon Oil by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 33,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.61 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

