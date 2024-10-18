Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 8,695 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 320,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 475,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 43,137 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.