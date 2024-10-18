Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 871 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,974,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $585.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

