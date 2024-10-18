Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 105.47%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

