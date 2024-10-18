Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,201 shares of company stock worth $10,362,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.