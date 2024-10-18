Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

