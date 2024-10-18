Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Upbound Group worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 1,903.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at $12,198,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 253,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

UPBD opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 151.02%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.