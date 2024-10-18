Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VT opened at $119.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.