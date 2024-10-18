Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.