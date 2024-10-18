Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.32.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $96.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

