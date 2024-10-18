Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Decreases By 6.6%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment.

