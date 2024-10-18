Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Declines By 6.0%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aegon Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AEG opened at $6.36 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aegon by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 394,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aegon by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 375,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

