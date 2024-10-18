Short Interest in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Declines By 6.0%

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aegon Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE AEG opened at $6.36 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Aegon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 32.97%.
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
