Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declines By 5.6%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

