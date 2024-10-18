Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Increases By 5.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 385.8 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

See Also

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

