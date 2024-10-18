Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Declines By 10.5%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

CLS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $64.56.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth $275,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Celestica by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

