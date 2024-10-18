Short Interest in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Decreases By 7.1%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EU shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

enCore Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of -0.02. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that enCore Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EU. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,814,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,483 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $11,055,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 276,211 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in enCore Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 510,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

