Short Interest in KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Grows By 7.0%

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Trading Up 12.5 %

KYNC stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments.

