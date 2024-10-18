Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases By 6.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
