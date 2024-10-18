Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases By 6.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRS Free Report ) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

