SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

