Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVCO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Silvaco Group Price Performance

SVCO opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Silvaco Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

