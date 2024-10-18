Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$10,515.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Hoyles sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.01, for a total value of C$10,515.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of TSE SVM traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.95. 1,062,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.07.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest mines located in the Henan Province, Guangdong Province, and Hunan Province in China.

