Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.99. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,313,556 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.