Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $24.63. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 22,480 shares changing hands.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

