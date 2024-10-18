SingularityNET Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $729.22 million and $33,267.10 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,712.86 or 1.00018828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59004284 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $30,904.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

