Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.