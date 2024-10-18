SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -112.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

