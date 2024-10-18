Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 1.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,018. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ COIN traded up $10.20 on Friday, reaching $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,148. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.