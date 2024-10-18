Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 315 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAYFree Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.61% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 1,513.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 269,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $7,858,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

DMAY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 8,639 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

