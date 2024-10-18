Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

