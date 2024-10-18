SmartFi Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 37% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $12.45 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

