SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

Shares of SEDG opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $126.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

