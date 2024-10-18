Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 111,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $16,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 90.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 523.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.22. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

