Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 262,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

EWJ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. 301,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,669. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

