Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

