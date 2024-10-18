Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 644,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,216. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

